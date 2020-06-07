'My First Tennis Racket': Novak Djokovic Gets Nostalgic With Extremely Old Video

Novak Djokovic got all nostalgic as he shared a very old video of his young self, from the time he received his first tennis racquet. He called the video 'priceless'.

In the video, Djokovic can be seen receiving a tennis racquet, after which he holds it in his right hand and sings a song on a microphone.

Later in the video, Djokovic is seen hitting a few balls in his adorable dungaree. He even keeps a tennis ball in his little pocket and takes it out with much effort.

Djokovic seems elated as he hits the balls with his brand new tennis racquet.

Djokovic shared the video on social media handles and captioned it, "Haha it's good to reminisce and look back at the beginning.. to remember how you started. I was so happy to receive my first racket in this video, look at my face."

On Friday, Djokovic shared his concerns around the organisation of US Open amid the current situation of coronavirus pandemic.

"Just yesterday I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it is not known whether it will be held," the 33-year-old Serb told Prva TV television and quoted by Blic online daily.

"The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme."

Djokovic, champion at the US Open in 2011, 2015 and 2018, described planned limits on player entourages as "really impossible".

"We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week.

"Also, we could bring one person to the club which is really impossible.

"I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist.

"All their suggestions are really rigorous but I can understand that due to financial reasons, due to already existing contracts, organisers (want the event to be) held. We will see what will happen."