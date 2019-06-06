My Hands Were Buzzing For 15 Minutes, Says Virat Kohli on Bumrah’s Outstanding Speed

Southampton: Apart from the high praise of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli raved about his star pacer Jasprit Bumrah after his fiery opening spell helped restrict South Africa to 227 in India’s opening world cup match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

India, who had to wait for long to play their first game, outplayed South Africa by six wickets to begin their World Cup campaign on an emphatic note.

"The wait was very long and then you get a game like this where it was challenging throughout. From our point of view it was important to start on the right note. We might not have had the run rate, but if you look at how the game went and how the pitch behaved, it was challenging," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

South Africa opted to bat after winning the toss but Kohli said he would have chosen to bowl first anyway. Bumrah provided the early breakthroughs again by removing openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla.

"We were going to bowl first. They were coming off two losses, so you have to make sure you get the first 15 overs right. Jasprit is operating at a different level to be honest. The way he's bowling, the batsmen feel the pressure all the time. Not the other way round. Chahal (four wickets) was outstanding as well."

Kohli took a sharp catch on the bowling of Bumrah to dismiss de Kock. "There's one thing to see a bowler bowl, but to catch that ball, to feel the heaviness of it. When I caught it, for 15 minutes my hands were buzzing. He's not giving any freebies.”

"With the new ball he was absolutely outstanding. Haven't seen Amla get out like that in one-day cricket. Even Quinny, he rushed him for pace," he said referring to de Kock's dismissal.

India next face Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said India put up a professional performance and the absence of injured pacers like Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi hurt them.

"Their bowling was magnificent, they have got good fast bowlers and spinners. We did well to pull it back with the bat before their spinners ran through our middle order.

"Rohit (dropped twice) had a bit of luck but he did what we didn't do - get a hundred and win the game." It was South Africa's third loss in as many games.