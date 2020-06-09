'My Happy Place': Sania Mirza Shares Adorable Photo with Son Izhaan Mirza-Malik

Sania Mirza has been quarantined at home with her son, father and mother in Hyderabad ever since the coronavirus lockdown began back in March.

Mirza, who was in the US for Miami Open, made it back home just in time as the lockdown was imposed country-wide and even practice self-quarantine for 14 days after coming back.

On Tuesday, Mirza shared a beautiful photo of herself with Izhaan and captioned it as, "My happy place."

My happy place pic.twitter.com/BPSr8fKIur — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 9, 2020

Earlier, Sania revealed Izhaan has not met his father since the lockdown began as Shoaib Malik was competing in the Pakistan Super League when the country went under a similar lockdown.

"It's tough because my husband is in Pakistan and he got stuck midway playing a tournament when they went into lockdown. It's three months now and we don't really know when he'll be able to see Izhaan. So it's not easy, but at least we're safe," said Sania in the ATP's Tennis United online chat show.

On Eid-ul-Fitr 2020, Sania had shared glimpses of Eid celebration with son Izhaan and sister Anam.

"My rays of sunshine this Eid and every everyday," she captioned it.

On the occasion of her wedding anniversary on April 12, Sania shared a series of pictures with her husband. "Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik… A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality," she wrote in the caption, posting two pictures with extremely different reactions.