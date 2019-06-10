‘My Time to Talk Will Come’: Yuvraj Singh Reveals He Was Asked to Play Farewell Match for Failing Yo-Yo Test

Mumbai: As an emotional Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, he let down his shield for a moment and betrayed the resentment he may hold for the manner in which he was made to hang up his boots.

At the press conference called to announce his retirement, Yuvraj said he was told by the team management he would get a retirement match if he cannot pass the yo-yo test to prove his fitness levels.

Yuvraj, who was the lynchpin to two World Cup triumphs for India, said he never asked for the farewell match and was dropped from the team after he failed to pass the test in late 2017.

“They told me I will get a farewell match if I don’t pass the yo-yo test. I told them I will walk off if I don’t pass the test,” he said, adding that he passed the test a few weeks later but was never recalled to the team.

“The rest is not in my hands,” he said.

Although Yuvraj did not take any names, team India coach Ravi Shastri had famously said at a press conference that his team has a simple rule - “If you fail, you sail” - regarding the yo-yo test.

Considering that Yuvraj was not in the best of form at the time and the World Cup was less than two years away, the team management may have decided to look to the future.

The 37-year-old said he does not want any controversy now. “India is playing the World Cup and I don’t want any controversy at this time. “My time will come to talk about everything,” he added.

Yuvraj, who played the last of his 304 one-day internationals two years ago, was a key cog in India's World Twenty20 triumph in 2007 and was player-of-the-tournament at the World Cup four years later.

In his heyday, Yuvraj was one of the cleanest strikers of the ball in the game -- as England’s Stuart Broad discovered when he was bludgeoned for six sixes in one over during the 2007 World Twenty20.

He said he would still like to play non-BCCI cricket with the permission of the Indian board.

Part of the victorious Mumbai Indians squad in the recently completed Indian Premier League, Yuvraj played in only four matches during the 2019 campaign. That would be his last foray in the IPL, he confirmed, but he would seek release from the Indian board to play in other, lower profile, Twenty20 leagues.

"At this age I can manage some kind of fun cricket," he added. “I am going to go and enjoy my life, it has been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing in big tournaments like IPL. Hopefully I can just enjoy myself. Obviously with the BCCI's permission I would love to go and play this year. Next year I don’t know."