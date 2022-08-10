'My World', Tweets Lakshya Sen With Image of His Coaches After CWG 2022 Gold Medal

Shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched his maiden Men’s Singles title in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 badminton competitions at Birmingham. He was phenomenal as he made a brilliant comeback after losing the first game to beat Malaysia’s Tze Yong Ng 2-1 in the final.

With his golden feat, he became the fourth Indian after Prakash Padukone, Syed Modi, and Parupalli Kashyap to win the men’s singles title at the Commonwealth Games.

Sen recently shared an image on Twitter where his coaches can be seen hugging each other. While sharing the picture, he mentioned them as his ‘world’, worthy of every gold medal.

The 20-year old captioned the image, “Worth every gold medal in the world. My world. ♥️ #SenMode”

Worth every gold medal in the world. My world. ♥️ #SenMode pic.twitter.com/uBPbsv6YBY — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) August 10, 2022

World Champion Bronze Medalist, Sen looked in trouble as he lost the first game. In a close competition, Malaysian star had won the last four points and it seemed difficult for him to finish at the podium.

However, the second set was the turning point of the match when he took the early lead. He won 11 points in a row as he moved the Malaysian player around and took the charge of the match.

“The turning point was the second game of the match where I took the lead. I was playing well and a bit more patiently. That gave me a lot of confidence throughout the third game,” said Sen.

He played a bit more aggressively and then took a three-point lead in the third game.

“There was a big change in the shuttle. I think I kept a good length from the other end of the court from where I started, and in the second game I was in control. Then I got a three-point lead in the third and it turned out to be enough. I’m so happy that I played a good second game and third game,” Sen added after the match.

Sen was seen very happy with his maiden singles gold win. He said, “It’s a dream come true, and I feel happy with the way I played today. Credit to him as well, because he played a really good (first) game.”

