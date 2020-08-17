NABC to give college hoops players voice with new coalition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. The National Association of Basketball Coaches is creating a coalition of players to provide feedback on a variety of issues, the latest example of student-athletes gaining a greater voice both on and off the court.

NABC executive director Craig Robinson said Monday that the coalition will meet quarterly and address the organization’s board of directors and NCAA committees. The coalition also will provide coaches and other NABC members with their own experiences in professional and personal development opportunities.

Members of the initial coalition are North Carolinas Armando Bacot, Colorado star Evan Battey, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., Harvards Kale Catchings, Villanova guard Collin Gillespie, Gonzagas Corey Kispert, Michigan State star Joshua Langford, Dukes Wendell Moore Jr., TCUs RJ Nembhard, Syracuses Bourama Sidibe and High Points John-Michael Wright.

