English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nadal Beats Zverev to Set Up Davis Cup Decider With Germany
Rafael Nadal kept Spain's Davis Cup hopes alive by beating Alexander Zverez on Sunday in the fourth rubber of their quarter-final against Germany
Rafael Nadal (AP Photo)
Valencia: Rafael Nadal kept Spain's Davis Cup hopes alive by beating Alexander Zverev on Sunday in the fourth rubber of their quarter-final against Germany.
Nadal's 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win in Valencia draew the tie level at 2-2, with Spanish world number 33 David Ferrer up against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the fifth and decisive rubber.
Two breaks in each set were enough for Nadal to seal an impressively comfortable victory over Zverev in what was only the 31-year-old's second outing since returning from a hip injury.
Nadal said after the match he is still regaining sharpness.
"The first set was fantastic," Nadal said. "There were times when I lost a bit of control because the match was tough, I had not competed for a long time and to maintain the level of the first set was complicated for me.
"But in general it was a very important match and I am very happy."
Nadal was forced to retire at the Australian Open in January but, back on his favoured clay, the 16-time Grand Slam champion showed little sign of rust against Zverev, whom he has now beaten four times out of four.
It was also the 24th consecutive match Nadal has won in the Davis Cup.
He beat Kohlschreiber in straight sets on Friday after Zverev had overcome Ferrer. Germany then took a 2-1 lead when Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff won the doubles rubber against Feliciano and Marc Lopez.
Also Watch
Nadal's 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win in Valencia draew the tie level at 2-2, with Spanish world number 33 David Ferrer up against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the fifth and decisive rubber.
Two breaks in each set were enough for Nadal to seal an impressively comfortable victory over Zverev in what was only the 31-year-old's second outing since returning from a hip injury.
Nadal said after the match he is still regaining sharpness.
"The first set was fantastic," Nadal said. "There were times when I lost a bit of control because the match was tough, I had not competed for a long time and to maintain the level of the first set was complicated for me.
"But in general it was a very important match and I am very happy."
Nadal was forced to retire at the Australian Open in January but, back on his favoured clay, the 16-time Grand Slam champion showed little sign of rust against Zverev, whom he has now beaten four times out of four.
It was also the 24th consecutive match Nadal has won in the Davis Cup.
He beat Kohlschreiber in straight sets on Friday after Zverev had overcome Ferrer. Germany then took a 2-1 lead when Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff won the doubles rubber against Feliciano and Marc Lopez.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|7
|2
|3
|12
|1
|Australia
|31
|25
|28
|84
|2
|England
|19
|19
|9
|47
|3
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|7
|10
|23
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|8
|Wales
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Singapore
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Afghani Mujeeb Ur Rahman Becomes Youngest Cricketer to Play in IPL
- He's Judged Before His Crime is Proven: When SRK Defended Salman Khan
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Video Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Quantico: It's Karaoke Time For Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism