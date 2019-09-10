Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Nadal Career Earnings: How Much Rafa Took Home After Becoming US Open Champion

Rafael Nadal took home USD 3.85 million (Rs 27.67 crore) for winning his fourth US Open.

AFP

Updated:September 10, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nadal Career Earnings: How Much Rafa Took Home After Becoming US Open Champion
Rafael Nadal poses with the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev to win the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (Image: AP)
Loading...

With Rafael Nadal's spectacular five-set win against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, he has closed the gap on Roger Federer's Grand Slam record. Nadal has now won 19 slams as compared to Federer's 20 after a stellar battle against Medvedev at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal won the first two sets but was taken into a fifth set when Medvedev made an astonishing comeback in the game. Nadal eventually won the match 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6 6-4.

The Spanish tennis player bagged USD 3.85 million (Rs 27.67 crore) for winning his fourth US Open.

Nadal has now earned $11.9 million (Rs 85.7 crore) in 2019 alone and a stunning total of $115,178,858 (Rs 827.83 crore) over his career.

The mind-boggling figures will only increase if one considers personal endorsements and commercial deals.

Notably, Nadal endorses brands like Nike, Kia, Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell and Tommy Hilfiger. But, Nadal may take a backseat when it comes to endorsements and games to make time for his October 19 wedding.

The 33-year-old tennis star will marry Xisca Perello in Puerto Pollensa. While he is likely to still take part in the Laver Cup and in Beijing, he may miss Shanghai and Basel with Paris then the only event before the ATP Tour Finals in London at the end of the season.

Apart from the US Open, Nadal has won two of the four slams this term - the US and the French - equaling Novak Djokovic who won the other two.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram