Nadal Career Earnings: How Much Rafa Took Home After Becoming US Open Champion

With Rafael Nadal's spectacular five-set win against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, he has closed the gap on Roger Federer's Grand Slam record. Nadal has now won 19 slams as compared to Federer's 20 after a stellar battle against Medvedev at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal won the first two sets but was taken into a fifth set when Medvedev made an astonishing comeback in the game. Nadal eventually won the match 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6 6-4.

The Spanish tennis player bagged USD 3.85 million (Rs 27.67 crore) for winning his fourth US Open.

Nadal has now earned $11.9 million (Rs 85.7 crore) in 2019 alone and a stunning total of $115,178,858 (Rs 827.83 crore) over his career.

The mind-boggling figures will only increase if one considers personal endorsements and commercial deals.

Notably, Nadal endorses brands like Nike, Kia, Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell and Tommy Hilfiger. But, Nadal may take a backseat when it comes to endorsements and games to make time for his October 19 wedding.

The 33-year-old tennis star will marry Xisca Perello in Puerto Pollensa. While he is likely to still take part in the Laver Cup and in Beijing, he may miss Shanghai and Basel with Paris then the only event before the ATP Tour Finals in London at the end of the season.

Apart from the US Open, Nadal has won two of the four slams this term - the US and the French - equaling Novak Djokovic who won the other two.

