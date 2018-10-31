English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nadal Pulls Out of Paris, Djokovic Number One
Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters on Wednesday guaranteeing Novak Djokovic's return to world number one spot.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Paris: Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters on Wednesday guaranteeing Novak Djokovic's return to world number one spot.
Announcing his withdrawal at a hastily arranged press conference Nadal said: "My abdominal muscles haven't felt good for the past few days, especially on serve, doctors recommended that I didn't play."
Djokovic arrived in Paris knowing that he would regain the top spot he relinquished two years ago if he bettered the Spaniard's performance at the indoor event he has won four times.
The Wimbledon and US Open champion becomes the first player to start the season outside the top 20 and end up top of the ATP rankings since Marat Safin in 2000.
The 14-time Grand Slam champion had begun his pursuit of the top spot in encouraging fashion with a 7-5, 6-1 defeat of Joao Sousa on Tuesday, his 19th consecutive win.
For Nadal it means delaying his long awaited comeback from injury which has kept him sidelined since the US Open.
Nadal was forced to withdraw from his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro in early September with a knee injury.
The problem sidelined him for Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against France, and also from tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.
"It's been a difficult year for me in terms of injuries, and so I'd prefer to avoid doing anything drastic," he told the media minutes before his intended match against compatriot Fernando Verdasco.
"It wouldn't have been good for me nor anyone to return to the court knowing that I wouldn't be able to play my best.
During his enforced time out Nadal joined in the clean-up operation after flash floods killed 12 people on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca where he lives.
After Paris the ATP tour's eight top-ranked players congregate in London from November 11 for the season's Finals.
The 32-year-old Nadal has enjoyed a successful year, clinching his 17th Grand Slam title by winning an 11th French Open in June, after triumphs in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome.
But it is Djokovic who will be top dog when the latest ATP rankings appear on Monday, irrespective of his fate in the French capital this week.
Despite the blow the tournament organisers will be relieved to see Roger Federer making his first appearance at the competition since 2015.
The Swiss great starts his quests for his 100th ATP title in the last 16 on Thursday after his Wednesday rival Milos Roanic withdrew through injury.
Announcing his withdrawal at a hastily arranged press conference Nadal said: "My abdominal muscles haven't felt good for the past few days, especially on serve, doctors recommended that I didn't play."
Djokovic arrived in Paris knowing that he would regain the top spot he relinquished two years ago if he bettered the Spaniard's performance at the indoor event he has won four times.
The Wimbledon and US Open champion becomes the first player to start the season outside the top 20 and end up top of the ATP rankings since Marat Safin in 2000.
The 14-time Grand Slam champion had begun his pursuit of the top spot in encouraging fashion with a 7-5, 6-1 defeat of Joao Sousa on Tuesday, his 19th consecutive win.
For Nadal it means delaying his long awaited comeback from injury which has kept him sidelined since the US Open.
Nadal was forced to withdraw from his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro in early September with a knee injury.
The problem sidelined him for Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against France, and also from tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.
"It's been a difficult year for me in terms of injuries, and so I'd prefer to avoid doing anything drastic," he told the media minutes before his intended match against compatriot Fernando Verdasco.
"It wouldn't have been good for me nor anyone to return to the court knowing that I wouldn't be able to play my best.
During his enforced time out Nadal joined in the clean-up operation after flash floods killed 12 people on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca where he lives.
After Paris the ATP tour's eight top-ranked players congregate in London from November 11 for the season's Finals.
The 32-year-old Nadal has enjoyed a successful year, clinching his 17th Grand Slam title by winning an 11th French Open in June, after triumphs in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome.
But it is Djokovic who will be top dog when the latest ATP rankings appear on Monday, irrespective of his fate in the French capital this week.
Despite the blow the tournament organisers will be relieved to see Roger Federer making his first appearance at the competition since 2015.
The Swiss great starts his quests for his 100th ATP title in the last 16 on Thursday after his Wednesday rival Milos Roanic withdrew through injury.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dear Amish Tripathi, You're Wrong. Sati Was Never Just a 'Minor Practice' in India
- Kiran and I Shower Together All the Time: Aamir Khan Bares It All On Koffee With Karan 6
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
- 'MS Dhoni an Absolute Must for 2019 World Cup' - Sunil Gavaskar
- Julen Lopetegui Sacked as Real Madrid Manager
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...