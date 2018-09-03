English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Nadal Sees Off Basilashvili to Reach U.S. Open Quarters
Top seed Rafael Nadal set up an intriguing U.S. Open quarter-final showdown with Dominic Thiem after snuffing out a comeback attempt by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili with a 6-3 6-3 6-7(6) 6-4 win on Sunday.
Image: Reuters
