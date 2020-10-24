Nakagami Takes 1st MotoGP Pole At Teruel GP

ALCAIZ, Spain: Japans Takaaki Nakagami earned his first MotoGP pole position at the Teruel Grand Prix on Saturday, while points leader Joan Mir will start the race behind his top challengers.

In yet another episode of an unpredictable season, Nakagami pushed his Honda to the fastest lap and will start Sunday’s race ahead of Franco Morbidelli and lex Rins on the front row.

It was Nakagamis first pole in his third season in the top category.

Mir leads Fabio Quartararo by six points and Maverick Viales by 12 points atop the standings after 10 of 14 races of this season that was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Viales will start from fourth, Quartararo from sixth, and Mir from 12th.

The title race has been wide open all season since the injury to defending champion Marc Mrquez that has kept him from competing.

Sunday’s race is the second straight held at Alcaiz in northeast Spain. Rins won last weekend’s Aragn GP.

