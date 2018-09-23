English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Names Wrongly Spelt, Cheques Without Check at IOA's Asian Games Felicitation
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was left red-faced during Sunday's felicitation ceremony to award cash prize to Asian Games medallists as the parent body got multiple names wrong on the cheques and even missed out on one.
Narinder Batra. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was left red-faced during Sunday's felicitation ceremony to award cash prize to Asian Games medallists as the parent body got multiple names wrong on the cheques and even missed out on one.
Around 15 medallists including compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma were given just bouquets as their names were misprinted on cheques.
The IOA awarded Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively to the gold, silver and bronze medal winners in the team events.
The individual medallists received Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.
"I would like to apologise in advance for our mistake. The names of around 14-15 players have been printed incorrectly so we will give them a bouquet. But don't worry, you will get your cash prizes. I didn't want to give cheques with misspelt names," President, IOA, Narinder Batra, said.
In another embarrassing moment, the organisers forgot to mention the name of bronze medal winning wrestler Divya Kakran.
It was only after Kakran's parents raised the issue with Batra after the ceremony had ended that the president called Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who had almost left the venue, to announce the prize for Kakran.
"They are saying her name is not on the list but we had given her name. I don't know what is happening," Kakran's mother told PTI.
"There is always a first time. The players performed so well that we decided to award them with cash incentives. We will continue to give these cash awards in future be it the Olympics, Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games," Secretary General, IOA, Rajeev Mehta told PTI.
"The funds for these incentives will be provided by our sponsors," he added.
Several players were missing from the ceremony including gold medallists -- javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat along with badminton medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.
Indian athletes returned with the highest ever 69 medals from the Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.
While awarding the players, Batra encouraged the medallist to aim for medals in the Olympics as well.
"We should now target double digit medal in the Olympics. We are a country of a billion people, there is no dearth of support from ministry or Sports authority of India. We have to achieve this feat, there should be no compromise" he said.
Around 15 medallists including compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma were given just bouquets as their names were misprinted on cheques.
The IOA awarded Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively to the gold, silver and bronze medal winners in the team events.
The individual medallists received Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.
"I would like to apologise in advance for our mistake. The names of around 14-15 players have been printed incorrectly so we will give them a bouquet. But don't worry, you will get your cash prizes. I didn't want to give cheques with misspelt names," President, IOA, Narinder Batra, said.
In another embarrassing moment, the organisers forgot to mention the name of bronze medal winning wrestler Divya Kakran.
It was only after Kakran's parents raised the issue with Batra after the ceremony had ended that the president called Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who had almost left the venue, to announce the prize for Kakran.
"They are saying her name is not on the list but we had given her name. I don't know what is happening," Kakran's mother told PTI.
"There is always a first time. The players performed so well that we decided to award them with cash incentives. We will continue to give these cash awards in future be it the Olympics, Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games," Secretary General, IOA, Rajeev Mehta told PTI.
"The funds for these incentives will be provided by our sponsors," he added.
Several players were missing from the ceremony including gold medallists -- javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat along with badminton medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.
Indian athletes returned with the highest ever 69 medals from the Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.
While awarding the players, Batra encouraged the medallist to aim for medals in the Olympics as well.
"We should now target double digit medal in the Olympics. We are a country of a billion people, there is no dearth of support from ministry or Sports authority of India. We have to achieve this feat, there should be no compromise" he said.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | India Might Consider Giving KL Rahul a Go for Afghanistan Game: Gaurav Kalra
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | India Might Consider Giving KL Rahul a Go for Afghanistan Game: Gaurav Kalra
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- Vicky Kaushal Shares Throwback Photo From his Struggling Days. See Pic
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Look Stunning at Milan Fashion Show; See Pics
- Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Who Wins Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga Challenge? Find Out
- Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's First Look as Quirky Firangi Unveiled; Watch video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...