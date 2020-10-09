Nanoli Speedway to be Built Near Mumbai-Pune Expressway Gets Approval From FIA

The circuit layout for a new race track named the Nanoli Speedway, which will be located close to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, has got the nod from the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). It has already received approval from the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

The race track has been designed by UK-based race track designers Driven International and racing driver Karun Chandhok. The Nanoli Speedway will be about three kilometres in length.

The announcement regarding the race track receiving approval from the FIA was made by Chandhok. He took to Twitter to say, “Very proud and excited to have helped the @DrivenInt team with the design of India’s latest race track “Nanoli Speedway” that has now received @fia approval!”

Very proud and excited to have helped the @DrivenInt team with the design of India’s latest race track “Nanoli Speedway” that has now received @fia approval! 🇮🇳🏁 #GoodPeople #GoodLocation pic.twitter.com/k8RcEHkrYZ — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) October 8, 2020

Responding to the racing driver’s tweet, a person said that he hoped a Formula 1 race can be organised there.

Replying to him, Driven International clarified that just Grade 3 (F3) will take place there and not F1.

I hope we can have a Formula 1 race here! Fingers crossed! — Ajay R Srivathsa (@the_roaring_elf) October 8, 2020

Another user asked if it is being built without causing harm to nature.

To which, Driven International replied, “As far as possible, yes. We have transplanted and replanted all trees we had to move to surround the track.”

Was it built without having to destroy part of the dwindling natural world??? — Mr Amedeo Felix 🏁🎨🎭🎼🎬 (@MrAFelix) October 8, 2020

Then, the user responded by saying that planting new trees does not make up for fallen trees, adding that if the trees that were cut were old and diverse in species, they can’t be replaced with new ones.

Addressing her concern, the company said that they undertook surveys to avoid cutting older mature trees and in order to protect them, they realigned the track. They informed her that their client is very protective of the environment.

The speedway features two long straights and has 12 turns. It will also have a mix of asphalt and grass run-off areas and primarily host racing events for Nanoli Country Club members.

It will house a pit building, paddock and VIP lounge. There are plans to build a 4x4 and off-road centre next to the track.