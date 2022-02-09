Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic Among Others Feature in List of Most Abused Players on Social Media

Whilst professional sports elites do revel in the highs of their respective competitive sports segments, they also have to endure its downsides as well. Apart from being adored by millions worldwide, they also command huge fan bases on social media, leaving them vulnerable to online abuse. The same was validated when a new study revealed the disturbing levels of abuse that some of the biggest names in the Tennis world endure on a daily basis.

According to a study by betting website Pickswise which identified 20 tennis players most abused in the past 12 months, Japanese Naomi Osaka topped the list. The study, conducted between January to December last year, collated and analysed more than 100,000 Tweets, found Osaka receiving more than 32,000 abusive tweets in that period.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion reportedly topped the vitriol list after she announced her decision not to attend press conferences at the French Open. The 24-year-old subsequently withdrew from the Grand Slam event after her first-round victory, before also skipping Wimbledon in July last year. She had later revealed that she had been suffering bouts of depression and anxiety. Osaka has since marked her return to professional tennis at the Australian Open last month but suffered a shock third-round loss to Amanda Anisimova.

Apart from Osaka, Serena Williams (second), Andy Murray (third), Emma Raducanu (fourth) and Novak Djokovic (fifth) made up the rest of the top five abused tennis players in the study. However, the study also revealed that the 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic received more than 7,000 abusive tweets after the 12-month period ended, due to his deportation from Australia and anti-vaccination stance. If the additional/new were to be added, Djokovic would be second on the list. The Serbian ace was initially granted a visa to enter the country before having it cancelled due to his anti-vaccination views.

With the top five aside, widely acclaimed players such as Roger Federer (sixth), Rafael Nadal (at eighth) and newly crowned Women’s Australian Open champion Ashliegh Barty also made to the top 20. Barty’s compatriot Nick Kyrgios (11th), U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev (12th) and Eugenie Bouchard (14th) were other notable names on the list.

