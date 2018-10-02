English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naomi Osaka Becomes Third Player to Secure WTA Finals Berth
U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has become the third player to secure a berth at the season-ending WTA Finals later this month after the 20-year-old from Japan amassed enough points in the Race to Singapore to qualify for the eight-woman event.
(Image credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Singapore: U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has become the third player to secure a berth at the season-ending WTA Finals later this month after the 20-year-old from Japan amassed enough points in the Race to Singapore to qualify for the eight-woman event.
Osaka stunned Serena Williams in straight sets to claim her and Japan's first ever Grand Slam title in New York last month and she backed that up with a run to the final at the Pan Pacific Open to all but ensure she would make her debut in Singapore.
After claiming victory in her opening match at the ongoing China Open in Beijing on Monday, Osaka joined Romanian world number one Simona Halep and German Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber as qualifiers for the WTA Finals.
"Qualifying for the WTA Finals is a huge accomplishment," said Osaka, who beat Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia to win a junior version of the Singapore tournament three years and will be returning for the first time as a senior.
"Winning the WTA Rising Stars Invitational in 2015 helped give me the confidence to play on the big stages, so I am excited to go back to Singapore and compete with the top players of the season."
Big-hitting Czech Petra Kvitova and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, who won last year's WTA Finals, are also poised to qualify for Singapore but the remaining spots appear to be a four-way battle for three places.
American Sloane Stephens, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, Czech Karolina Pliskova and Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands will fight it out to complete the field for the Oct. 21-28 tournament being held for the fifth and final time in Singapore.
Osaka stunned Serena Williams in straight sets to claim her and Japan's first ever Grand Slam title in New York last month and she backed that up with a run to the final at the Pan Pacific Open to all but ensure she would make her debut in Singapore.
After claiming victory in her opening match at the ongoing China Open in Beijing on Monday, Osaka joined Romanian world number one Simona Halep and German Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber as qualifiers for the WTA Finals.
"Qualifying for the WTA Finals is a huge accomplishment," said Osaka, who beat Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia to win a junior version of the Singapore tournament three years and will be returning for the first time as a senior.
"Winning the WTA Rising Stars Invitational in 2015 helped give me the confidence to play on the big stages, so I am excited to go back to Singapore and compete with the top players of the season."
Big-hitting Czech Petra Kvitova and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, who won last year's WTA Finals, are also poised to qualify for Singapore but the remaining spots appear to be a four-way battle for three places.
American Sloane Stephens, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, Czech Karolina Pliskova and Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands will fight it out to complete the field for the Oct. 21-28 tournament being held for the fifth and final time in Singapore.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Takes Urvashi Vani Hostage
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...