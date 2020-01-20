Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
2-min read

Naomi Osaka Gets Australian Open Started after Smoke Fears Ease

Naomi Osaka began her Australian Open title defence as a full roster of matches began on time under cloudy skies at Melbourne Park.

AFP

Updated:January 20, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Naomi Osaka Gets Australian Open Started after Smoke Fears Ease
Naomi Osaka (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Melbourne: Naomi Osaka made a winning start to her title defence at the Australian Open on Monday as the Grand Slam tournament began on schedule after a build-up hit by haze from raging bushfires.

Hazardous smog left several players with coughs and breathing difficulties during qualifying last week, prompting speculation about whether the tennis season's first Major would be delayed.

But a full roster of matches began on time under cloudy skies at Melbourne Park, with air quality rated as 'good' and rain forecast.

Japan's Osaka was an early winner as she dismissed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in 80 minutes, breaking a net fitting with one powerful serve in the process.

"It was really tough for me trying to control my nerves," said Osaka. "It's tough to play someone you've never played before in the first round of a Grand Slam."

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic will open his bid for an eighth title on Monday, while Serena Williams launches her latest attempt to match Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam crowns.

Williams' elder sister, 39-year-old Venus, faces rising star Coco Gauff, 15, who is looking to reprise her upset of the seven-time Grand Slam winner at Wimbledon last year.

Swiss great Roger Federer, 38, plays America's Steve Johnson as he looks to keep ahead of his Big Three rivals by winning his 21st Grand Slam title.

Player anger over smog dominated the final days before the tournament, which is taking place after deadly bushfires ravaged large parts of the country.

Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire from her qualifier after a coughing fit, while Britain's Liam Broady claimed "multiple" players needed asthma medication.

I WAS COUGHING A LOT

"After I practised indoors I felt really bad with my lungs," said Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world number six.

"I was coughing a lot had troubles breathing for a couple of hours," he added.

Federer was one of the competitors who criticised a lack of communication from tournament officials, who were forced to suspend practice and delay qualifying.

"You have court calls, then you look at the haze and everything, it doesn't look good. How far are we from that threshold of playing, not playing?" Federer said.

Tournament officials are closely monitoring pollution and will halt play and close the three main stadiums' roofs if particulate matter suspended in the air hits PM2.5 200.

Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty, fresh from winning the Adelaide International on Saturday, is one of the main attractions on Monday when she plays Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in an evening match.

Others on court include sixth seed Tsitsipas and Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, who is playing her last tournament before retiring.

Federer is seeking a 21st Grand Slam crown and his first since Melbourne Park in 2018.

But the Swiss star, who is targeting a seventh Australian title, is playing down expectations in his first competitive match of the year.

"He's match-ready and I'm not," Federer said of Johnson. "I got to really make sure I get out of the gates quick."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram