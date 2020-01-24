Naomi Osaka in Search of 'Champion Mentality' After Australian Open Loss to 15-year-old Coo Gauff
Australian Open 2020: Naomi Osaka said she had taken the loss to Coco Gauff 'very personally' even though she 'loved' the youngster.
Naomi Osaka (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Melbourne: Naomi Osaka said she had been overwhelmed by the pressure of defending her Australian Open title and admitted she does not have a "champion mentality" after losing to 15-year-old Coco Gauff on Friday.
The 22-year-old Japanese made the startling admission after a surprise 6-3, 6-4 third-round defeat to the unseeded American, a loss she said she took "very personally".
The third seed said that she "loved" Gauff, but added: "You don't want to lose to a 15-year-old."
There was intense interest in the build-up to their second ever match, which was touted as a glimpse into the future of women's tennis.
Two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka crushed a tearful Gauff in the US Open third round, but the teenager -- the youngest player in the Melbourne draw -- got emphatic revenge.
"I don't really have the champion mentality yet, which is someone that can deal with not playing 100 percent (but still win)," said Osaka.
"And I have always wanted to be like that, but I guess I still have a long way to go.
"It's just something that I think some people are born with and some people have to have really hard, trials and stuff, to get it."
Osaka, who has spoken openly about her struggles with nerves, told reporters she had not dealt well with the "hype" leading into the match or the expectations placed on her as defending champion.
"I feel like I get tested a lot. Like life is just full of tests and, unfortunately for me, my tests are tennis matches and you guys see them," she said. "So I just have to find a way to navigate through it.
"I feel like there are moments where I can handle them and you guys see that. Then there are moments like this where I get overwhelmed and I don't really know what to do in the situation."
Osaka said that she was particularly disappointed by her failure to win in front of her watching parents.
"You don't want to lose to a 15-year-old," the Japanese said.
"But I guess that's for me a reality check. It doesn't really matter the age of the opponent."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aditya Roy Kapur Denies Link Up and Marriage Rumours with Model Diva Dhawan
- You Need to Stop Whatever You're Doing to Hear This Ancient Mummy Speak
- Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Remo D'Souza's Dance Film Might Wash Off Varun Dhawan's Kalank
- Pullela Gopichand Admits Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Need to Buck Up, Not Worried About PV Sindhu
- TikTok Videos Will be Even Cooler Now; App Set to Get a Bunch of New Music