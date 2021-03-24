Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of WTA Clay-court Event in Stuttgart

Japan’s world number two Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from next month’s WTA clay-court tournament in Stuttgart, organisers confirmed Wednesday.

“Naomi Osaka will now begin the European clay court season a little later in May," said the Stuttgart organisers in a statement.

The tournament in south-west Germany from April 17-25 is set to go ahead behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is one of the first clay-court events in Europe in the build up to the French Open at Roland Garros, which is due to start on May 23.

Osaka won the first Grand Slam title of 2021 last month when she beat Jennifer Brady of the USA in the Australian Open final.

Despite Osaka’s absence, seven of the world’s top ten female players are expected in Stuttgart, headed by world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia.

As well as defending champion Petra Kvitova, top-ten stars Simona Halep, Sofia Kenin, Elina Svitolina, Aryna Sabalenka and 2018 Stuttgart winner Karolina Pliskova are also expected to be feature.