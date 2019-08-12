Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Naomi Osaka Returns to Number 1 in Latest WTA Rankings

Naomi Osaka regained the world number one spot in the latest WTA rankings, dethroning Ashleigh Barty.

AFP

Updated:August 12, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Naomi Osaka Returns to Number 1 in Latest WTA Rankings
Naomi Osaka returned to the world number one spot (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Paris: US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka returned to the world number one spot in the WTA rankings on Monday.

The 21-year-old lost to Serena Williams in the quarter-finals of last week's Rogers Cup but benefitted from the second round defeat of former number one Ashleigh Barty and the failure of Karolina Pliskova to reach the semis in Toronto.

Osaka first hit top spot in January, after winning back-to-back majors in New York and Melbourne, making history as the first Japanese player to achieve it.

After seven weeks on top, Barty slips to second with Pliskova in third. The only other movement in the top 10 sees Williams, finalist in Toronto, climbing two places to eight with Sloane Stephens going in the other direction.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who won the Rogers Cup following Williams' withdrawal with back spasms in the opening set of the final, climbs 13 places to 14.

WTA rankings as of August 12: 1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,417 pts (+1) 2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,256 (-1) 3. Karol?na Pliskova (CZE) 6,185 4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,223 5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,120 6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,780 7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,577 8. Serena Williams (USA) 3,995 (+2) 9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565 10. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,189 (-2) 11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,167 12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,008 13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,875 14. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2,837 (+13) 15. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,695 (-1) 16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,652 (-1) 17. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,647 (-1) 18. Madison Keys (USA) 2,557 (-1) 19. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,537 (-1) 20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,380 (-1) ... 40. Victoria Azarenka (-1) 65. Venus Williams (-9) 97. Maria Sharapova (-16).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram