Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Naomi Osaka Returns to Top 3 in WTA Rankings After Beating Ash Barty for China Open Title

WTA rankings: Naomi Osaka's back-to-back title in Japan and China propelled her to world No.3.

AFP

Updated:October 7, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Naomi Osaka Returns to Top 3 in WTA Rankings After Beating Ash Barty for China Open Title
Naomi Osaka returned to form on the Asian swing. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Naomi Osaka's win over world number one Ashleigh Barty in Beijing at the weekend lifted the Japanese player back into the top three in the new WTA rankings released on Monday.

It meant back-to-back WTA Tour titles for the 21-year-old, who won the Australian Open in January, but then failed to match those high standards at the next three Grand Slams.

French Open winner Barty retains top spot and even extends her lead following the failure of Karolina Pliskova to get past the first round in China.

Osaka's rise to three means Elina Svitolina, quarter-finalist in Beijing, slips to four.

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who lost a thrilling quarter-final to Osaka last week, also climbs a place to number five pushing Simona Halep down to six.

ATP Rankings as of October 7:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7,096 pts

2. Karolína Plíšková (CZE) 6,015

3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,621 (+1)

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,525 (-1)

5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,041 (+1)

6. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,962 (-1)

7. Petra Kvitová (CZE) 4,776

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,495

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935

10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,848

11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,063

12. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2,818

13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,775

14. Madison Keys (USA) 2,767 (+1)

15. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,615 (+1)

16. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2,580 (-2)

17. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,517

18. Marketa Vondroisova (CZE) 2,390 (+3)

19. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,290 (+4)

20. Alison Riske (USA) 2,185 (+4)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram