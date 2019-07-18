Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams Among 13 Grand Slam Champions in US Open Women's Field
The likes of Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty, among other 10 others will be competing for the women's singles title at US Open.
Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New York: Defending champion Naomi Osaka, who defeated Serena Williams in 2018 final, and world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty are among the 13 Grand Slam champions who will compete at this year's US Open, which begins on August 26.
Naomi had defeated Serena 6-2, 6-4 in New York to win her first major in September 2018. However, it was overshadowed by controversy, with the American tennis star clashing with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, culminating when he docked her a game for calling him a "thief".
Osaka and Williams are joined on the list by 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, two-time US Open champion Venus Williams, 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber and 2006 champion Maria Sharapova, announced the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Wednesday.
Rounding out the Top-10 entries are Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Kiki Bertens, Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka.
Additional Grand Slam singles champions featured in this year's field include Victoria Azarenka, Garbine Muguruza, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Ostapenko.
The world's top 102 women will receive a direct entry into the US Open, representing 34 countries.
Sixteen more players will gain entry through the US Open Qualifying Tournament, which is the centrepiece of US Open Fan Week (August 19-24), while the remaining eight spots will be wildcards awarded by the USTA.
The US has 15 women who qualified for direct entry into the US Open's main draw -- the most of any country.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mona Lisa on the Move: Iconic Painting Gets New Spot in Louvre After 14 Years
- With Fast and Furious Films, Vin Diesel is the Biggest Action Star in India
- After #SareeTwitter, Indian Men Are 'Growing' the New Trend of #BeardTwitter
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav
- Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment