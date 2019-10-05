Naomi Osaka Slept for Just 2 Hours Before Entering China Open Final With Dominating Win

Beijing: Naomi Osaka said that she had just two hours' sleep before crushing title-holder Caroline Wozniacki to sweep into the China Open final on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Japanese will play world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia in Sunday's championship match in Beijing -- and will hope to have had a bit more rest.

The Australian Open champion said that she was so hyped up after defeating Bianca Andreescu in three thrilling sets on Friday night that she barely slept.

"I went to sleep at 4:00am, I woke up at 6:00am, so solid two hours, I can't really sleep after my matches," said Osaka.

"I just feel like my adrenaline's up more during the tougher matches so it makes it harder to sleep."

"It's definitely been a bit crazy time-wise," she added, having returned to the court to face Wozniacki less than 24 hours after defeating Andreescu.

But if the two-time Grand Slam champion was exhausted, it did not show in a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 84 minutes against the Dane.

Osaka held off all seven break points she faced against Wozniacki.

The world number four showed flashes of irritation as she let Wozniacki off the hook at 3-3 in the first set, tossing her racquet on the floor.

But in the ninth game, the pressure on the 19th-ranked Wozniacki told, Osaka grabbing the break of service with an arrowing forehand.

👏👏 Onto the finals! @Naomi_Osaka_ defeats Wozniacki, 6-4, 6-2, in two sets to advance to the last round of the @ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/T4UIjRfHt2 — WTA (@WTA) October 5, 2019

Osaka, like Wozniacki a former number one, broke her opponent at the start of the second set to underline her superiority, before racing to a thumping win.

The Japanese insisted that she was the underdog against Barty.

They have played each other three times before with the 23-year-old Australian winning twice.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.