Naomi Osaka to Make Her Return at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will be making her return to competitive tennis in August by appearing in a tournament in San Jose, (Califorina). It will be Osaka’s first appearance at an event since she suffered a first-round defeat at the 2022 French Open on May 23.

She accepted a wild-card entry into the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

Osaka, 24, withdrew from Wimbledon due to a nagging injury to her left Achilles.

The San Jose tournament begins on August 1.

Osaka joins a field that includes Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina, World No. 5 Ons Jabeur and American teenager Coco Gauff.

“We are very excited to have Naomi Osaka returning to the Bay Area,” tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson said.

“She made her WTA debut at our event and watching her grow both on and off the court has been amazing. She is not only an incredible player but her commitment to equality and social change is truly inspiring,” Gunnarsson added.

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic was co-founded by Billie Jean King. The past champions include Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Lindsay Davenport, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Venus Williams, Kim Clijsters and Andrea Jaeger.

With Input from Reuters

