English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Naomi Osaka, Vasek Pospisil Call Out French Open Postponement for Being Kept in the Dark

Naomi Osaka (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Naomi Osaka (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Canada's Vasek Pospisil called out French Open for their decision with the players kept in the dark while Naomi Osaka also expressed her confusion.

Share this:

French Open organisers made the big announcement on Tuesday that the tournament will be held from September 20-October 4 owing to the coronavirus crisis but it has now emerged that the players and apparently the men's and women's tour associations were all kept in the dark of this decision.

French Open's postponement means it is slated for just a week after US Open, if that tournament dates remain unchanged.

Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil called French Tennis Association's decision as "madness" and said there was no communication made about the same to the players and the ATP.

Clearly unhappy, he remarked, "we have ZERO say in this sport".


Former world No.1 and Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka also expressed her confusion over the decision on social media as she quote tweeted the Roland Garros' tweet with "excusez moi???"

According to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, ATP's social media handle had tweeted about Roland Garros' postponement but that tweet could not be found later.

Also WTA has made no comment on the same on its social media handles.


Later Elina Svitolina also made a confused tweet to the announcement while Stan Wawrinka, in a conversation on Twitter, asked for one player who knew about the decision.

MetroUK's tennis journalist George Bellshaw took to Twitter to tweet that a joint statement from ATP and WTA could be expected on Wednesday, presumably on the same matter.

Earlier, FFT president Bernard Giudicelli said, "We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this UNPRECEDENTED situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody's health and safety."

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story