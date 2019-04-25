English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stuttgart Open: World No.1 Naomi Osaka Eases Past Hsieh Su-wei into Quarters
Stuttgart Open: Naomi Osaka started her claycourt season on a winning note with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.
Naomi Osaka will remain the world No.1 after this week with the win in Round 2 of Stuttgart Open: (Photo Credit: WTA)
Loading...
Stuttgart: World number one Naomi Osaka made a winning start to her claycourt season by beating Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to move into the quarter-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.
The twice grand slam champion, who has yet to win a title on clay, found little resistance as she avenged her defeat to Hsieh in Miami last month.
A break was enough for Osaka to win the first set as she looked somewhat uncomfortable on Stuttgart's quick indoor clay, designed to be similar to next month's French Open courts.
There was nothing wrong with her serve, however, as she fired seven aces during the contest.
After going 2-0 up in the second set, Osaka grew in confidence and broke again to seal her first win on clay this season on her first match point.
Victory also meant she will hold on to her world number one ranking after this week.
Osaka will next face Croatia's Donna Vekic who beat Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 7-5.
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus will take on fourth seed and defending champion Karolina Pliskova for a spot in the quarter-finals later on Thursday.
The twice grand slam champion, who has yet to win a title on clay, found little resistance as she avenged her defeat to Hsieh in Miami last month.
A break was enough for Osaka to win the first set as she looked somewhat uncomfortable on Stuttgart's quick indoor clay, designed to be similar to next month's French Open courts.
There was nothing wrong with her serve, however, as she fired seven aces during the contest.
.@Naomi_Osaka_ progresses into the @PorscheTennis quarterfinals!— WTA (@WTA) April 25, 2019
She wins the match 6-4, 6-3 over Hsieh.#大坂なおみ pic.twitter.com/5fDypwZVEP
After going 2-0 up in the second set, Osaka grew in confidence and broke again to seal her first win on clay this season on her first match point.
Victory also meant she will hold on to her world number one ranking after this week.
Osaka will next face Croatia's Donna Vekic who beat Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 7-5.
Placement ✅@Naomi_Osaka_ #大坂なおみ#PTGP19 pic.twitter.com/h0wdUVbVU3— WTA (@WTA) April 25, 2019
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus will take on fourth seed and defending champion Karolina Pliskova for a spot in the quarter-finals later on Thursday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Accused of Snatching Mobile Phone of Man Filming Him, Police Complaint Filed
- Kushal Das Comes Out in Strong Support of IMG-R: They Have Created a Buzz
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan Plans a Lovely Surprise For Co-star Uday Tikekar
- Kendall Jenner Makes Stunning Debut on Vogue Russia Cover, See Pics
- Spotify Loses Case Against Saregama India, to Remove All Songs From the Label
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results