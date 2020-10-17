NAP vs ATN Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Atalanta Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Napoli will play host to table-topper Atalanta in their upcoming Seria A 2020-21 fixture on Saturday, October 17. The Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Atalanta match will be played at the Stadio San Paolo. Napoli, who lost to defending champions Juventus 3-0 in the last game, will look to return to winning run in their home game. They are placed 8th in the league standings with five points from three matches. On the other hand, Atalanta, who haven't lost a single game in the season so far, will eye to continue their dominance on the field. In their last match, October 4, Atalanta defeated Cagliari 5-2.

The Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Atalanta fixture is 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

NAP vs ATN Serie A 2020-21, Napoli vs Atalanta Live Streaming

Napoli vs Atalanta match will telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels. Viewers can also live streaming at Sony Liv.

NAP vs ATN Serie A 2020-21, Napoli vs Atalanta: Match Details

October 17 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sadio San Paolo.

Serie A 2020-21, NAP vs ATN Dream11 team for Napoli vs Atalanta

Serie A 2020-21, NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Napoli vs Atalanta captain: Mohamed Salah

Serie A 2020-21, NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Napoli vs Atalanta vice-captain: Mane

Serie A 2020-21, NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Napoli vs Atalanta goalkeeper: David Ospina

Serie A 2020-21, NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Napoli vs Atalanta defenders: Hans Hateboer, Jose Luis Palomino, Kalidou Koulibaly

Serie A 2020-21, NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Napoli vs Atalanta midfielders: Alejandro Gomez, Marten de Roon, Ruben Gosens, Fabián Ruiz Peña

Serie A 2020-21, NAP vs ATN Dream11 prediction for Napoli vs Atalanta strikers: Zapata, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen

NAP vs ATN, Serie A 2020-21 Napoli possible starting lineup vs Atalanta: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka; Politano, Lozano, Mertens; Osimhen

NAP vs ATN, Serie A 2020-21 Atalanta possible starting lineup vs Napoli: Sportiello; Romero, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Muriel, Zapata