NAP vs INT Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Inter Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

A match between two of the biggest sides in Serie A will see Napoli host Inter Milan at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Napoli will come into this match after their seven-game unbeaten run came to a screeching halt as they went down 2-1 to Juventus. Napoli are ranked fifth on the points table and are two points adrift Atalanta and four points ahead of Lazio.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have been an irresistible force right through the season and are serious contenders to go all the way and clinch the title for the first time after the 2010-11 season.

They come into this match after a 1-0 win over struggling Cagliari. However, they will not be able to avail the services of Arturo Vidal owing to a knee injury. Also, Aleksandar Kolarov will be out of action with a muscle problem.

For Napoli, goalkeeper David Ospina continues to be out due to a slight hamstring injury. He will be joined by players like Faouzi Ghoulam who is out with a knee injury since March.

Serie A 2020-21 game will commence at 12:15 AM IST. NAP vs INT Serie A 2020-21 Live Streaming can be seen on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Monday, April 19– 12:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Serie A 2020-21, NAP vs INT Dream11 team for

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-captain: Victor Osimhen

Goalkeeper: Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Defenders: Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui, Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia

Midfielders: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Victor Osimhen

NAP vs INT, Serie A 2020-21 possible starting line-up: Alex Meret (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

NAP vs INT, Serie A 2020-21 possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK); Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Milan Skriniar; Achraf Hakimi, Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

