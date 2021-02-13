NAP vs JUV Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Serie A action begins this Friday where defending champions Juventus will take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to lock horns with Napoli. Napoli have been rugged this season – they have not been able to replicate their form this season, as they have been inconsistent all season.

Juventus, on the other hand, have been belligerent this year – they have won 10 out of the 12 games that they have played in 2021. This has largely been down to the turnaround in defence, and Cristiano Ronaldo has found his phenomenal scoring form.

Juventus hold the edge in the head-to-head record in Serie A between the two sides – they have won three of the last five meetings, with Napoli winning the other two.

The Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus game will commence at 10.30 pm IST.

NAP vs JUV Serie A 2020-21, Napoli vs Juventus Live Streaming

Napoli vs Juventus match will telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

NAP vs JUV Serie A 2020-21, Napoli vs Juventus: Match Details

Saturday, February 13 - 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Serie A 2020-21, NAP vs JUV Dream11 team for Napoli vs Juventus

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-captain: Victor Osimhen

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Nikola Maksimovic, Amir Rrahmani, Merih Demiral, Danilo

Midfielders: Piotr Zielinski, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Victor Osimhen

NAP vs JUV, Serie A 2020-21 Napoli possible starting line-up vs Juventus: David Ospina; Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Amir Rrahmani, Giovani Di Lorenzo; Piotr Zielinski, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen

NAP vs JUV, Serie A 2020-21 Juventus possible starting line-up vs Napoli: Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Danilo; Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo