NAP vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Roma Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Napoli are all set to host Roma at the Stadio San Paolo in a highly-anticipated encounter on Sunday in the Serie A. Napoli are riding high after their 2-0 win over Croatian side HNK Rijeka on Thursday in their Europa League group stage match. The Serie A Napoli vs Roma match will be played at the Stadio San Paolo on November 30, Monday.

In case of Roma, they downed Romanian side CFR Cluj 2-0 on Thursday in their Europa League group encounter. There was an own goal from Croatian forward Gabriel Debeljuh and then, a penalty followed from French midfielder Jordan Veretout.

Napoli are sixth in the Serie A table. However, they will be without key striker Victor Osimhen for this match. Having said that, they will have the services of Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Hirving Lozano and they will surely make an impact on the game.

Roma have also been impressive this season. Former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been critical for their chances this season and with Pedro and Rick Karsdorp thrown into the mix, the playing XI look very formidable.

The Serie A Napoli vs Roma fixture will kick off at 1:15 am.

The two clubs faced each other a few months ago where Napoli trumped Roma 2-1.

NAP vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 Team for Napoli vs Roma

NAP vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 Napoli vs Roma Captain: Lorenzo Insigne

NAP vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 Napoli vs Roma Vice-Captain: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

NAP vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 Napoli vs Roma Goalkeeper: Alex Meret

NAP vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 Napoli vs Roma Defenders: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Rick Karsdorp

NAP vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 Napoli vs Roma Midfielders: Piotr Zielinski, Gonzalo Villar, Matteo Politano

NAP vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 Napoli vs Roma Strikers: Hirving Lozano, Borja Mayoral, Lorenzo Insigne

NAP vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 Napoli probable line-up vs Roma: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

NAP vs ROM Serie A, Dream11 Roma probable line-up vs Napoli: Antonio Mirante, Juan Jesus, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini, Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Borja Mayoral