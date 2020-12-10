NAP vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Napoli vs Real Sociedad Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Both Napoli and Real Sociedad will need a win to be assured of qualification. Currently, Napoli are at the top spot of Group H table of Europa League 2020-21. The team currently have 10 points from five matches and have three wins to their credit. Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have eight points from five matches and have registered their win twice in the league till now.

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Napoli vs Real Sociedad match is scheduled for Thursday, December 10. The kick-off will be played at Stadio San Paolo at 11:25 PM IST.

Napoli and Real Sociedad ended their respective previous fixtures in a draw. Napoli faced AZ Alkmaar on December 4 and the two teams scored one goal each in the Europa League 2020-21 match. Real Sociedad on the other hand was up against Rijeka on the same day. The match got draw after both the sides scored two goals each.

NAP vs RS Europa League 2020-21, Napoli vs Real Sociedad: Broadcast and Live Streaming

Sony will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Europa League 2020-21 Napoli vs Real Sociedad match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India.

NAP vs RS Europa League 2020-21 Dream11 team for Napoli vs Real Sociedad

Europa League 2020-21 NAP vs RS Dream 11 Prediction, Napoli vs Real Sociedad Captain: Koulibaly

Europa League 2020-21 NAP vs RS Dream 11 Prediction, Napoli vs Real Sociedad Vice-Captain: Insigne

Europa League 2020-21 NAP vs RS Dream 11 Prediction, Napoli vs Real Sociedad Goalkeeper: Meret

Europa League 2020-21 NAP vs RS Dream 11 Prediction, Napoli vs Real Sociedad Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Monreal, Koulibaly, Maksimovic

Europa League 2020-21 NAP vs RS Dream 11 Prediction, Napoli vs Real Sociedad Midfielders: Zubimendi, Bakayoko, Zielinski

Europa League 2020-21 NAP vs RS Dream 11 Prediction, Napoli vs Real Sociedad strikers: Januzaj , Insigne, Mertens

Europa League 2020-21 NAP vs RS, Napoli probable lineup vs Real Sociedad: Meret; Ghoulam, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Di Lorenzo; Demme, Bakayoko; Insigne, Zielinski, Politano; Mertens

Europa League 2020-21 NAP vs RS, Real Sociedad probable lineup vs Napoli: Remiro; Zaldua, Sagnan, Le Normand, Monreal; Zubimendi, Merino; Barrenetxea, Portu, Januzaj; Isak