Napoli Pay Tribute To Maradona With Four-goal Win Over Roma

NAPLES, Italy: Napoli, playing in Argentina-style shirts as a tribute to the late Diego Maradona, demolished AS Roma 4-0 in Serie A on another poignant evening on Sunday.

Lorenzo Insigne put Napoli ahead with a sublime free kick worthy of the Argentine himself in the 30th minute and celebrated by running halfway across the pitch to collect and kiss a shirt with Maradona’s name on it.

Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens and Matteo Politano added three more goals in the second half to hand Roma their first defeat of the season on the pitch in all competitions. Their only other loss was a forfeit for fielding an ineligible player against Verona.

As with all other Serie A matches, the game was preceded by a minute’s silence for Maradona, who enjoyed seven remarkable seasons at Napoli, and the game stopped in the tenth minute for a round of applause.

Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday, aged 60.

Napoli’s win lifted them to fifth with 17 points, ahead of Roma on goal difference.

