PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Unite in Consoling Team India After Virat Kohli & Co. Lose to New Zealand

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday consoled the Indian cricket team after they lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the semi-final of the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

PM Modi said that Virat Kohli and his boys should feel proud of the performance in the world Cup and for the fight they showed in the match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

"A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia's fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud," Narendra Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also added that winning and losing is part of the game while wishing the team best of luck for the upcoming matches.

"Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours,".

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end.India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to commend Team India for their performance in the World Cup.

"Though they're a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Though they’re a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect. Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final. #INDvNZ #CWC19 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019

Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the New Zealand cricket team for reaching the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

"Congratulations to New Zealand on their well-earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final," Rahul Gandhi added.

After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli thanked the fans at the post-match presentation.

"Thanks to all the fans, thanks for coming out in huge numbers," Kohli said.