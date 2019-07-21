Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Applaud Hima Das For Winning Five Gold Medals in a Month

Hima Das received words of praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the runner from Assam won five gold medals in a month at different university meets.

Hima, who won the U-20 World Championships last year, has been one of India's finds in athletics in the past one year. Having nursed an back injury, Hima is back on the circuit and has been running in university meets in Europe.

While she won four gold medals in 200m, she returned to her favourite event 400m on Saturday and in an all-Indian final, she bagged her fifth gold medal of the month.

"India is very proud of @HimaDas8's phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Hima was understandably honoured by the wishes and said she would continue to work hard to bring laurels for the country.

"Thank you @narendramodi sir for your kind wishes. I will continue to work hard and bring more medals for our country," Hima replied.

Hima was also over the moon as India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar gave her a call to congratulate her on her achievements. Hima shared the news with her fans on Twitter and announced her 2020 Tokyo Olympics mission.

"Today evening was like a dream come true for me, have got a call from the god of cricket and my inspiration @sachin_rt sir. Thank you sir for your good wishes and inspirational words. I will leave no stone unturned for my mission #Tokyo2020," Hima wrote.

Tendulkar had earlier also taken to twitter to applaud Hima for her achievements and her an "inspiration for the youth".

Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days.Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth.Congrats on your 5 ?? Medals!All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8. pic.twitter.com/kaVdsB1AjZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 21, 2019

Hima's latest gold came on Saturday in Prague where she clocked a season-best time of 52.09 seconds to win the gold in 400m at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix. Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, which she recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.

The Assam sprinter, however, failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships as the 400m qualification mark for the world event has been kept as 51.80 seconds.

Earlier, Hima had won the gold in 200m at the Tabor Athletics Meet.

In her first competitive 200m race of the year on July 2, Hima had clocked 23.65 seconds to win gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland.

Then on July 8, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland. Braving a sore back, the Assam runner had clocked 23.97 seconds to win the gold while Kerala runner V.K. Vismaya had grabbed silver with a timing of 24.06 seconds.

On July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic with a time of 23.43 seconds.