Narinder Batra Shoots Back Letter to Sports Authority of Goa Over National Games Mess

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra alleged Sports Authority of Goa of reluctance to host National Games.

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
New Delhi: IOA president Narinder Batra on Friday shot a letter to the Executive Director of Sports Authority of Goa V M Prabhudesai, expressing his disappointment over the state's reluctance to host the National Games.

In the letter, Batra made it clear that in his absence all communications between the State Association of Goa (SAG) and Indian Olympic Association must be done with Secretary General Rajeev Mehta. Batra will be out of the country till August 20.

"I am disappointed with your way of communication and it shows and reflects your immaturity in communication when you write Quote 'The acts of IOA is sure to do disservice to the goal of Olympism and therefore only an attempt to enrich the coffers of IOA without any focus as regards to the actual conduct of the games'," Batra wrote in the letter.

"The fact is that you officers of the Government of Goa are responsible for this mess because you come and promise IOA everything and then in front of Goa CM and CS you back out and deny everything. The problem of telling lies is with the officers of Goa Government and it is my humble request that please improve things at your end.

"I am forwarding this letter to Mr Rajeev Mehta, my colleague and Secretary General IOA. Mr Mehta is fully aware of this issue and he along with Chairman GTCC Mr Mukesh Kumar and Treasurer Mr Anandeshwar Pandey will be the people you will coordinate in future and all communication should be with Mr Rajeev Mehta.

"Mr Mehta is copied on this email and he will revert on the issues raised by you," the letter added.

Both IOA and SAG have been blaming each other over the long-delayed National Games.

The Goa government had said it was not in a position to host the National Games in November this year because of lack of infrastructure. It had asked the IOA to allot fresh dates in May 2020.

But it is not possible for IOA to hold the Games in 2020 as it is the Olympic year. The IOA also blamed the Goa government for the loss of sponsorship deals because of the delay.

The National Games were earlier scheduled to be held in March-April but had to be postponed to November due to the Lok Sabha elections, by-polls in the state and the HSC examinations.

