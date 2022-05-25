Narinder Batra Steps Down as Indian Olympic Association President

Narinder Batra has tendered his resignation from the post of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president. In a letter, Batra wrote that association with International Hockey Federation (FIH) as its president will require more of his time due to various initiatives taken by the organisation as part if its development phase.

“At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year – the FIH Hockey Nations Cup – and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities,” Batra wrote.

He continued, “Consequently, I’ve decided to not run for a further term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).”

Batra added that the it’s time for someone with a fresh mind and ideas to succeed him into the role to which he was elected in 2017. “I feel that the time has come for me to leave this role to someone coming with a fresh mind and new ideas to take Indian sports to much much greater heights and also go all out to work to get 2036 Summer Olympics in India,” he wrote.

“It’s been a privilege and a tremendous honour to serve in my capacity as President of IOA throughout my term, I’ve been guided by one goal only: the good and the betterment of Indian sport,” he added.

He thanked everyone for their support. “At this stage, I’d like to thank all those who’ve supported me in the last 4 years. And I wish my successor and the whole sports family in India every success in the future!” he concluded.

More to follow…

