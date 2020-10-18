Narine Cleared Of Suspect Bowling Action By IPL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The bowling action of Kolkata Knight Riders offspinner Sunil Narine has been cleared by the Indian Premier League and he was removed from its suspect action warning list.

Hours before Kolkatas game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, the IPL said in a statement that its suspect bowling action committee has cleared Narine, who was reported on Oct. 10 after the offspinner played against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata had requested an official assessment of Narines bowling action after his name was put on the IPL warning list. The offspinner could have continued playing in the league but since Oct. 10 hasnt featured in any Kolkata game as a precautionary step taken by his franchise.

The committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits, the IPL said in the statement.

The IPL committee said that Narine should reproduce the same bowling action in future IPL games as presented to the committee in the video footage.

