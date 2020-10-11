Narine's Bowling Action Reported, Put On IPL 'Warning List'

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Kolkata Knight Riders offspinner Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspect bowling action and put on a warning list in the Indian Premier League.

The on-field umpires reported Narines suspect action after Kolkatas thrilling two-run victory against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the IPL said in a statement.

Narine played a crucial role in Kolkatas fourth win as he bowled the 18th and 20th overs in Punjabs run chase and finished with economic figures of 2-28.

Narine will be placed on the warning list and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament, the IPL said, adding that another report will result in Narine being suspended from the tournament until he is cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in Indias suspect bowling action committee.

Narine has been a key player for Kolkata since he joined the team in 2012. He made an immediate impact as he took 24 wickets in his first season, which helped Kolkata win the tournament. Kolkata won its last IPL title in 2014 when Narine bagged 21 wickets. In this years IPL, Narine has five wickets in six matches.

