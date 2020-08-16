National Cycling Camp Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Full Team Put in Quarantine

Triyasha Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp which is scheduled to start at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Triyasha arrived at the camp on August 12 and was given Sports Authority of India's (SAI) mandatory Covid-19 test upon arrival.

SAI, in a release said that as a precautionary measure, all members of the team, of 11 athletes, four coaches and 16 support staff who had already reported to the camp before August 8, have been in quarantine and in isolation since their arrival. Hence, Triyasha has not interacted with other campers during quarantine.

"She is being given all necessary treatment and is in isolation within the campus," SAI said in a statement.

The national camp was supposed to start on August 14 but it has now been delayed. "The national camp is yet to start. Cycling Federation of India will decide tomorrow in a meeting," CFI chairman Onkar Singh told PTI.

(With inputs from Agencies)