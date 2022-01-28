National Equestrian Championship of Show Jumping from Saturday in Mumbai

The National Equestrian Championship of show jumping will begin on Saturday at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC) at Mahalakshmi race course in Mumbai, the national federation announced on Friday. Athletes aged 14 and above will be eligible for participation in the seven-day event, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) said in a release. Athletes from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata along with host city Mumbai, will compete in the annual event.

The competition will be in five catagories — Novice, Grade III, Grade II, Grade I and Grand Prix.

Shyam Mehta, President of Amateur Riders Club (ARC) Mahalaxmi Race Course, said, “In terms of precautions, we’ve made sure to abide by all the rules and guidelines laid down by the authorities. The safety of players, teams and staff is the top priority for us. We wish all of the participants the very best."

Col Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General, EFI said, “The course designer for this championship is an FEI CD level 3 from Austria. For the first time ever, a NEC will be telecasted live for our audiences across the globe through an app."

