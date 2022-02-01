National Equestrian: Shaurya Rai on Top in NEC Novice Show Jumping Rounds

Shaurya Rai has secured the first position in the NEC Novice Show Jumping Rounds of the National Equestrian Championship 2021-22 at Amateur Riders’ Club, Mahalakshmi here.

Shaurya rode on his horse Scotch and finished his jumps in 66.46 seconds without comminating any penalties on Monday.

Yashan Khambatta and Maj Kunal Malik secured second and third positions, respectively. Both the riders finished their rounds of jumps in 69.10 and 81.48 seconds with no penalties.

While Yashan rode on his horse Cadiz and Maj. Kunal performed on his horse Chrispin 14. Harsha Daggubati being positioned fourth in the competition. Harsha has committed 8 penalties while finishing his jumping rounds 68.42 seconds.

