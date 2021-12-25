National Football League: Washington Player Deshazor Everett Injured in Fatal Car Accident

Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was involved in a road accident that left a passenger dead, the National Football League (NFL) club said on Friday. The 29-year-old Everett was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the accident, which took place in Loudoun County, Virginia on Thursday night.

“We’ve been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett. A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one," NFL side Washington said in a statement.

“Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Our team has alerted the league and office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information," it added.

Everett, who joined the Washington team from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, is in his seventh season in the league. The veteran DB has played in all 14 games this year, mostly on special teams.

