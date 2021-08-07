National Handloom Day 2021: PM Modi Lauds Tokyo Olympics Silver-medalist Mirabai Chanu for Promoting Handloom Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Tokyo Olympics Silver-medalist Mirabai Chanu for promoting handloom sector. On the occasion of National handloom Day, Mirabai Chanu shared a video from her Twitter handle and wrote: “My heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of National Handloom Day 2021 dedicated to entire nation and Handloom fraternity."

Responding to her, PM Modi tweeted: “The last few years have seen a renewed interest in handlooms. Glad to see @mirabai_chanu support the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. I am confident the handloom sector will keep contributing to the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

The last few years have seen a renewed interest in handlooms. Glad to see @mirabai_chanu support the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. I am confident the handloom sector will keep contributing to the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. https://t.co/jm1UMXVtlm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Earlier in the day, Modi posted some photos on his Twitter handle and asked: “threads from India that weave us all together. Can you guess which places these wonderful handloom products are associated with and what we call them?"

August 7 is observed as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement and to celebrate our country’s rich fabrics and colourful weaves. This year, India will mark the seventh National Handloom Day to showcase the legacy of the Indian handloom industry and to honour the weavers across the country. The day is dedicated to raise awareness among the public and to increase the contribution towards the socio-economic development of the weavers. The day was first observed in 2015 by the Government of India.

The first National Handloom Day was organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai. The main aim of this day is to make people aware of the rich history of Indian handloom as synthetic fabrics have taken over the textile industry in the present era. Hence, the day is observed to celebrate India’s rich fabrics and colourful weaves.

The handloom sector is one of the major symbols of the Indian cultural heritage. It has been an important source of livelihood, especially for women. They form around 70% of the weavers or allied workers in the sector. National Handloom day is celebrated to honour the handloom community and acknowledge their contribution to India’s socio-economic development.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here