National Level Boxers, Coaches Test Positive for Covid-19 at NIS Patiala

Two national-level boxers and coaches are among nine people who have tested positive for Covid-19 at the country’s premier sports training centre, the Patiala-based National Institute of Sports (NIS) on Tuesday.

Those who have tested positive have been identified as national boxing coaches Khimanand Belwal and Narjeet Singh and boxers Kavinder Singh Bisht and Ananta.

So far 35 people have already tested positive for Covid at NIS Patiala. Earlier, 26 national-level athletes, coaches and support staff had tested positive at the institute last week.

Questions are now being raised over covid guidelines being adhered to at the Institute.