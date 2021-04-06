sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Sports»National Level Boxers, Coaches Test Positive for Covid-19 at NIS Patiala
1-MIN READ

National Level Boxers, Coaches Test Positive for Covid-19 at NIS Patiala

Representative image for boxing (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative image for boxing (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nine people, including 2 boxers and coaches, have tested positive for coronavirus at NIS Patiala, taking the total to 35.

Two national-level boxers and coaches are among nine people who have tested positive for Covid-19 at the country’s premier sports training centre, the Patiala-based National Institute of Sports (NIS) on Tuesday.

Those who have tested positive have been identified as national boxing coaches Khimanand Belwal and Narjeet Singh and boxers Kavinder Singh Bisht and Ananta.

So far 35 people have already tested positive for Covid at NIS Patiala. Earlier, 26 national-level athletes, coaches and support staff had tested positive at the institute last week.

Questions are now being raised over covid guidelines being adhered to at the Institute.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:April 06, 2021, 11:19 IST