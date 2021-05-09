National-level Shooters Drive Campaign to Lead fight against Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh

More than 100 national-level shooters are driving a campaign in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to ensure a seamless supply of oxygen to hospitals and medical facilities in a bid to augment India’s efforts to combat Covid-19. Among the prominent shooters who have joined the fight are Asutosh Dwiwedi, (UP), Pardeep Kumar Singh (Haryana), Tabish Ahmed (UP), Rahul Soni (Delhi), Monu Kumar (Delhi), Harpreet Sing (Delhi), and Shalender (UP). “Such initiatives will go a long way in alleviating the miseries of coronavirus patients. I urge more people to come forward to join the cause and take all necessary precautions against Covid-19," said Deepak Dubey, coach of Tokyo Olympic Games-bound rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar.

The initiative comes after Rodic Consultants CMD Raj Kumar, a national-level marksman, urged the shooting community to support the fight against the disease.

The company has developed a digital portal for oxygen monitoring in Uttar Pradesh whereby tankers’ movement is monitored and tracked in real time so as to ensure they reach hospitals on time. Now the plan is to implement the strategy across the country.

The company’s model requires intensive manpower to ensure a hassle-free supply and the shooters, with the help of GPS Web Application Monitoring, will track oxygen tanker locations and keep in touch with Regional Transport Offices and the medical department of Uttar Pradesh to ensure seamless supply.

The shooters will also be present at the oxygen-manufacturing facilities where the tracking devices are installed. These devices ensure minimum turnaround times and facilitate end-to-end coordination between multiple departments for seamless movement of tankers.

“We are witnessing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Collaboration will be the key to winning the battle against Covid-19. At Rodic, we are contributing by setting up a command centre for oxygen movement across the country like we did successfully along with the UP Government," said Raj Kumar.

“In this endeavour we required volunteers to support us for efficient management of this entire process. I had appealed to my fellow shooters across India to come forward and support us as volunteers. We have received a very positive response from the shooter’s community," he said.

The company has also implemented a “hub and spoke" mode, whereby a state is divided into five regions and depending upon the urgency, the supply of oxygen is maintained with the help of tankers and aircraft deployed with the help of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rodic Consultants is mulling deploying the oxygen monitoring system in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi.

