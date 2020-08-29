National Sports Awards 2020 Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind Honours 65 Indian Athletes in Virtual Event on National Sports Day

Aug 29, 2020 12:06 pm (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated all the athletes, coaches and sports association on their awards and for their inspiring efforts on and off the field.

The President pointed out that the three out of five Khel Ratna awardees were women, something that makes his proudly that the country is on the right track.

He also said that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted sporting activities across India and added that the Tokyo Olympics were also forced to be postponement.