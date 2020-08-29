National Sports Awards 2020 Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind Honours 65 Indian Athletes in Virtual Event on National Sports Day

National Sports and Adventure Award 2020 Highlights: The National Sports Awards was conducted virtually on 29 August for the first time in history due to Covid-19, with 65 awardees attending the ceremony online from various centrs across India. Hon'ble President of India Ram Nath Kovind virtually conferred the awardees and thanked them for them service to India. On this National Sports Day, unlike other years awardees did not make the customary walk on the red carpet inside Rashtrapati Bhawan's Durbar Hall, but the national sports awards were held at chosen 76 Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres and other venues closest to them from, where they were connected to the President at his residence, through Doordarshan's camera crews. The award ceremony was being held simultaneously across Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Itanagar.
The prize money for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been increased to Rs 25 lakh from the previous amount of Rs 7.5 lakh; Arjuna Award has been enhanced to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.
Aug 29, 2020 11:48 am (IST)
The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards being presented to Col. Sarfraz Singh, Taka Tamut, Late Maagan Bissa (His wife Sushma Bissa accepted on his husband's behalf), Asnita Devi, Keval Hiren Kakka and Satendra Singh.
Regular category: Jude Felix Sebastian (Hockey), Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Jaspal Rana (Shooting), Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu), Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton)
Aug 29, 2020 10:32 am (IST)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju started National Sports Day by paying tribute to the statue of Major Dhyan Chand.
Sports Minister @KirenRijiju marked the beginning of National Sports Day by paying floral tributes to the statue of Major Dhyan Chand. He will attend the virtual National Sports Awards ceremony from 11am. Catch the event live on @DDNationalpic.twitter.com/CXyMvNENpG
The first National Sports and Adventure Award 2020 is being conducted virtually for the first time in history due to the coronavirus as 65 awardees will be honoured by the Hon'ble President of India Ram Nath Kovind.