National Sports Awards 2020 Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind Honours 65 Indian Athletes in Virtual Event on National Sports Day

News18.com | August 29, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Event Highlights

National Sports and Adventure Award 2020 Highlights: The National Sports Awards was conducted virtually on 29 August for the first time in history due to Covid-19, with 65 awardees attending the ceremony online from various centrs across India. Hon'ble President of India Ram Nath Kovind virtually conferred the awardees and thanked them for them service to India. On this National Sports Day, unlike other years awardees did not make the customary walk on the red carpet inside Rashtrapati Bhawan's Durbar Hall, but the national sports awards were held at chosen 76 Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres and other venues closest to them from, where they were connected to the President at his residence, through Doordarshan's camera crews. The award ceremony was being held simultaneously across Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Itanagar.

ALSO READ - National Sports Day 2020: 15 Quotes From Great Sports Personalities
Aug 29, 2020 12:06 pm (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated all the athletes, coaches and sports association on their awards and for their inspiring efforts on and off the field.

The President pointed out that the three out of five Khel Ratna awardees were women, something that makes his proudly that the country is on the right track. 

He also said that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted sporting activities across India and added that the Tokyo Olympics were also forced to be postponement.

Aug 29, 2020 11:57 am (IST)

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand Singh.

Here's all you need to know about the importance about the day.

Aug 29, 2020 11:55 am (IST)
National Sports Day 2020: Khel Ratna Awardees to Receive 25L, 15L for Arjuna awardees

The prize money for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been increased to Rs 25 lakh from the previous amount of Rs 7.5 lakh; Arjuna Award has been enhanced to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

Aug 29, 2020 11:48 am (IST)

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards being presented to Col. Sarfraz Singh, Taka Tamut, Late Maagan Bissa (His wife Sushma Bissa accepted on his husband's behalf), Asnita Devi, Keval Hiren Kakka and Satendra Singh.

Aug 29, 2020 11:37 am (IST)
Major Dhyan Chand's Magic With Hockey Stick Unforgettable, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tribute to legendary sportsperson Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary.

Aug 29, 2020 11:36 am (IST)

The Dhyan Chand Award being presented to Kuldip Singh Bhullar (Athletics), Jincy Philips (Athletics), Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe (Badminton), Trupti Murgunde (Badminton), N. Usha (Boxing), Lakha Singh (Boxing), Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu (Football), Ajit Singh (Hockey), Manpreet Singh (Kabaddi), J. Ranjith Kumar (Para Athletics), Satyaprakash Tiwari (Para Badminton), Manjeet Singh (Rowing), Late Shri Sachin Nag (Swimming), Nandan P Bal (Tennis), Netarpal Hooda (Wrestling).

Aug 29, 2020 11:30 am (IST)

The Arjuna Award being presented to Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Akashdeep Singh (Hockey), Deepika (Hockey), Deepak (Kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho), Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports), Divya Kakran (Wrestling), Rahul Aware (Wrestling), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming), Sandeep Para (Athletics) Manish Narwal (Para Shooting).

Aug 29, 2020 11:23 am (IST)

The Arjuna Award being presented to Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing), Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Madhurika Suhas Patkar (Table Tennis), Divij Sharan (Tennis), 

Aug 29, 2020 11:19 am (IST)

The Arjuna Award being presented to Atanu Das (Archery), Dutee Chand (Athletics), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Subedar Manish Kaushik (Boxing), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Ishant Sharma (Cricket), Deepti Sharma (Cricket).

Aug 29, 2020 11:13 am (IST)

Dronacharya Award  in Lifetime category to Dharmendra Tiwary (Archery), Purushotham Rai (Athletics), Shiv Singh (Boxing), Romesh Pathania (Hockey), Krishan Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (Tennis), Om Parkash Dahiya (Wrestling). 

Aug 29, 2020 11:13 am (IST)

The Khel Ratna Award being presented to Mariyappan T. for Para Athletics, Rani for Hockey and Manika Batra for Table Tennis. 

Aug 29, 2020 11:05 am (IST)

The National Sports Awards is underway with Honourable President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju says that this is the first award ceremony to be held in the time of coronavirus pandemic in India.

Aug 29, 2020 10:58 am (IST)

Sanitization procedures have been followed keeping coronavirus pandemic in mind.  

Aug 29, 2020 10:54 am (IST)

The National Sports Awards is about to begin and we are waiting for Honourable President Ram Nath Kovind.

Aug 29, 2020 10:47 am (IST)
National Sports Day 2020: Celebrating India's Greatest Sporting Glories, From Abhinav Bindra's Olympic Gold to World Cup Wins

On August 29, which is celebrated as National Sports Day, News18.com remembers India's greatest moments in sports.

Aug 29, 2020 10:39 am (IST)

The Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events.

Awardees this year: 

Lifetime category: Dharmendra Tiwary (Archery), Purushotham Rai (Athletics), Shiv Singh (Boxing), Romesh Pathania (Hockey), Krishan Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (Tennis), Om Parkash Dahiya (Wrestling).

Regular category: Jude Felix Sebastian (Hockey), Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Jaspal Rana (Shooting), Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu), Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton)

Aug 29, 2020 10:32 am (IST)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju started National Sports Day by paying tribute to the statue of Major Dhyan Chand. 

Aug 29, 2020 10:30 am (IST)
National Sports Day: India's World Standing in Olympic Sports

On National Sports Day, here is a look at India's history in its major Olympics sports and it's current standings.

Aug 29, 2020 10:24 am (IST)

Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years.

Awardees this year: 

Atanu Das (Archery), Dutee Chand (Athletics), Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Subedar Manish Kaushik (Boxing), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Ishant Sharma (Cricket), Deepti Sharma (Cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Akashdeep Singh (Hockey), Deepika (Hockey), Deepak (Kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho), Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing), Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Madhurika Suhas Patkar (Table Tennis), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports), Divya Kakran (Wrestling), Rahul Aware (Wrestling), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming), Sandeep Para (Athletics) Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

Aug 29, 2020 10:17 am (IST)

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, are among the three, who will miss the award ceremony after testing positive for Covid-19. 

Aug 29, 2020 10:11 am (IST)

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years preceding the award.

Awardees this year: 

Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Mariyappan T. (Para Athletics), , Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh (Wrestling), Rani (Hockey)

Aug 29, 2020 10:02 am (IST)
 

The first National Sports and Adventure Award 2020 is being conducted virtually for the first time in history due to the coronavirus as 65 awardees will be honoured by the Hon'ble President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

National Sports Awards 2020 Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind Honours 65 Indian Athletes in Virtual Event on National Sports Day
National Sports Awards

The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and streamed live on https://webcast.gov.in/myas/sportsawards/.

ALSO READ | National Sports Day 2020: Here is What You Should Know About This Day

The 65 national sports awardees wore PPE Kits, underwent Covid-19 tests and traveled for 7-8 hours for a dress rehearsal to SAI centres, on Thursday.

Here is the Complete List of National Sports Awards -

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Mariyappan T. (Para Athletics), , Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh (Wrestling), Rani (Hockey)

Dronacharya Award (Lifetime category): Dharmendra Tiwary (Archery), Purushotham Rai (Athletics), Shiv Singh (Boxing), Romesh Pathania (Hockey), Krishan Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (Tennis), Om Parkash Dahiya (Wrestling).

Dronacharya Award (Regular category): Jude Felix Sebastian (Hockey), Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Jaspal Rana (Shooting), Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu), Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton)

Arjuna Award: Atanu Das (Archery), Dutee Chand (Athletics), Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Subedar Manish Kaushik (Boxing), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Ishant Sharma (Cricket), Deepti Sharma (Cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Akashdeep Singh (Hockey), Deepika (Hockey), Deepak (Kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho), Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing), Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Madhurika Suhas Patkar (Table Tennis), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports), Divya Kakran (Wrestling), Rahul Aware (Wrestling), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming), Sandeep Para (Athletics) Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

Dhyan Chand Award: Kuldip Singh Bhullar (Athletics), Jincy Philips (Athletics), Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe (Badminton), Trupti Murgunde (Badminton), N. Usha (Boxing), Lakha Singh (Boxing), Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu (Football), Ajit Singh (Hockey), Manpreet Singh (Kabaddi), J. Ranjith Kumar (Para Athletics), Satyaprakash Tiwari (Para Badminton), Manjeet Singh (Rowing), Late Shri Sachin Nag (Swimming), Nandan P Bal (Tennis), Netarpal Hooda (Wrestling).




