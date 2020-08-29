National Sports Awards 2020: Rehearsal for Remote Ceremony Triggers Anxiety

This year's National Sports Awards ceremony is going to be a different affair altogether, with social distancing being the focal point.

Unlike other years, when the awardees made the customary walk on the red carpet inside Rashtrapati Bhawan's Durbar Hall, this time they will be at chosen 76 Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre and other venues closest to them from where they will be connected to President Ramnath Kovind at his residence, through Doordarshan's camera crews.

So, a number of the 65 national sports awardees wearing PPE Kits, undergoing Covid-19 tests and travelling for 7-8 hours went for a dress rehearsal to SAI centres, on Thursday.

Tokyo-bound boxer Lovlina Borgohain came all the way down from NIS Patiala to the UT Secretariat building, in Chandigarh wearing a PPE kit for her rehearsal. She had to undergo a Covid-19 test and it was only after her report came negative that the pugilist attended the rehearsal.

“Since I had travelled from Assam to Patiala last week, I read about how to wear a PPE Kit, use a face mask and sanitize/reuse them after use. Wearing the PPE kit for six hours was a little stressful but it was for everyone’s safety. There is a disappointment of not receiving the award from the President but I guess there will be more such instances if I win an Olympic medal one day,” Lovlina told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, former Indian women's chief boxing coach Shiv Singh, who is set to be honoured with the Dronacharya award in the lifetime category, said the experience of a 24-hour wait for the test report a nervous one. "Aaj kal ke time main thoda fear toh rehta hi hai har kisi ke mann main (During these times, there is some fear in everybody's mind). I went to the Mohali Covid-testing centre on Wednesday and the last 24 hours made me a little nervous. While I was excited about the virtual awards ceremony, I was also eager to see the test report. Once it came negative, I made sure that I kept a safe distance from the other awardees," the 64-year-old added.

Six-time Winter Olympian luger Shiva Keshavan who had been staying in Kerala for the last six months took a flight to Delhi to attend the dress rehearsal and the virtual award ceremony. Keshavan attended the rehearsal at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi and will be heading to his home in Manali post the awards ceremony.

"The current situation meant that I could not travel to any other city for the last six months. There is a little bit of uneasiness when one is travelling for the first time in such times and it is weird to see the world in a different way. I hope there is a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later when the situation improves," said Keshavan.

Former Indian football coach Sukhwinder Singh, who is set to be conferred with the Dhyan Chand award, will be following the ceremony from Langley, British Columbia, Canada where he had gone for his son’s wedding.

“We had come to Canada in February for my son’s wedding which was supposed to happen in April but had to be postponed. Sports Authority of India officials contacted me last week and told me that they will be using my photograph for the online ceremony and the trophy and citation will be sent to my home in Punjab,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Arjuna Awardee Sprinter Dutee Chand took a 12-hour journey from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, for her dress rehearsal. Dutee was accompanied by her coach and the driver in the car. “After undergoing a Covid-19 test in Bhubaneswar, I decided to travel to Kolkata by road. Usually, the journey takes about five hours but due to rains and road work, we reached in 12 hours. At the meeting hall, there were five of us and we were told where to sit and how to stand up and say namaste when the President interacts virtually. I will be undergoing another Covid-19 test before returning,” she said.