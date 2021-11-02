National Sports Awards 2021: Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Mithali Raj Among 9 Others to Get Khel Ratna

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Para Shooter Avani Lekhara, Para Athlete Sumit Antil, Para-Badminton players Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar, Para Shooter Manish Narwal, cricketer Mithali Raj, footballer Sunil Chhetri and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manprit Singh are the 12 sportspersons who will be honoured with the Khel Ratna the National Sports Awards 2021. Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2021 on Tuesday. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on 13th November, 2021 (Saturday) at 1630 hrs. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of previous four years.

‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

‘Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games’ is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

‘Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games’ is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and continue to contribute to promotion of sports event after their retirement.

‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), sports control boards, NGOs including sports bodies at the State and National level who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court), consisting members from eminent sportspersons and persons having experience in sports journalism & sports administrator etc.

Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline

1. Neeraj Chopra Athletics

2. Ravi Kumar Wrestling

3. Lovlina Borgohain Boxing

4. Sreejesh P.R Hockey

5. Avani Lekhara Para Shooting

6. Sumit Antil Para Athletics

7. Pramod Bhagat Para Badminton

8. Krishna Nagar Para Badminton

9. Manish Narwal Para Shooting

10. Mithali Raj Cricket

11. Sunil Chhetri Football

12. Manpreet Singh Hockey

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2021

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline

1. Arpinder Singh Athletics

2. Simranjit Kaur Boxing

3. Shikhar Dhawan Cricket

4. Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Fencing

5. Monika Hockey

6. Vandana Katariya Hockey

7. Sandeep Narwal Kabaddi

8. Himani Uttam Parab Mallakhamb

9. Abhishek Verma Shooting

10. Ankita Raina Tennis

11. Deepak Punia Wrestling

12. Dilpreet Singh Hockey

13. Harman Preet Singh Hockey

14. Rupinder Pal Singh Hockey

15. Surender Kumar Hockey

16. Amit Rohidas Hockey

17. Birendra Lakra Hockey

18. Sumit Hockey

19. Nilakanta Sharma Hockey

20. Hardik Singh Hockey

21. Vivek Sagar Prasad Hockey

22. Gurjant Singh Hockey

23. Mandeep Singh Hockey

24. Shamsher Singh Hockey

25. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Hockey

26. Varun Kumar Hockey

27. Simranjeet Singh Hockey

28. Yogesh Kathuniya Para Athletics

29. Nishad Kumar Para Athletics

30. Praveen Kumar Para Athletics

31. Suhash Yathiraj Para Badminton

32. Singhraj Adhana Para Shooting

33. Bhavina Patel Para Table Tennis

34. Harvinder Singh Para Archery

35. Sharad Kumar Para Athletics

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2021

Life-Time Category:

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline

1. T. P. Ouseph Athletics

2. Sarkar Talwar Cricket

3. Sarpal Singh Hockey

4. Ashan Kumar Kabaddi

5. Tapan Kumar Panigrahi Swimming

Regular Category:

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline

1. Radhakrishnan Nair P Athletics

2. Sandhya Gurung Boxing

3. Pritam Siwach Hockey

4. Jai Prakash Nautiyal Para Shooting

5. Subramanian Raman Table Tennis

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2021

S.No. Name Discipline

1. Lekha K.C. Boxing

2. Abhijeet Kunte Chess

3. Davinder Singh Garcha Hockey

4. Vikas Kumar Kabaddi

5. Sajjan Singh Wrestling

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2021

S. No. Category Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, 2021

1. Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent Manav Rachna Educational Institution

2. Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2021:

Panjab University - Chandigarh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.