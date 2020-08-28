National Sports Awards to Go Virtual with 65 Awardees Set to Attend

The first National Sports and Adventure Award 2020 is being conducted virtually on 29 August for the first time. 65 awardees are expected to attend the ceremony.

The awards will be conferred by the he Hon’ble President of India- Shri Ram Nath Kovind in virtual mode. The Ceremony will be launched at 11 AM on 29 August 2020. The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and streamed live on https://webcast.gov.in/myas/sportsawards/.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years preceding the award.

Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years, whereas the Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events.

The Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

The overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. In addition to these Sports Awards, the spirit of adventure among the people of the country is recognized by bestowing the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

The awardees will attend the ceremony from various places across the country - Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Itanagar.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, President of the Indian Olympic Association Narendra Batra and several other dignitaries will attend the ceremony from Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

The sports personalities are pleased that the awards ceremony is taking place amid the pandemic.

“I am very happy that the awards ceremony is taking place during the National Sports Day in spite of the Covid situation. The Sports Authority of India has taken a very positive decision to host the ceremony virtually despite all odds,” mentioned para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary, one of the Arjuna Award recipients.

Table Tennis player Manika Batra will receive the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, two years after receiving the Arjuna from the Hon’ble President.

“We have to accept the fact that the pandemic has brought life to a standstill but I am no less excited about this ceremony,” said the star paddler.