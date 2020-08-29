National Sports Day 2020: Here is what you should know about this day

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand Singh. National Sports Day is also observed to spread awareness on the importance of sports.

Who was Dhyan Chand?

Known as 'Hockey Wizard' and 'The Magician' for his outstanding skills and understanding of the game, Dhyan Singh helped Indian team win gold medals consecutively in three Olympics - 1928, 1932 and 1936 Summer Olympics.

Born on August 29, 1905, he started his career in Hockey with the regimental team of the British Indian Army. He earned the name Dhyan Chand because of his dedication towards the sport. He would practise Hockey in the night under the moonlight after duty hours. That’s why people started calling him Chand, the Hindi meaning of moon. He played the sport from 1926 to 1948 and during these years, Dhyan Chand represented India in 185 matches, scoring more than 400 goals. In 1956, the Indian government conferred him with Padma Bhushan, third-highest civilian award. Dhyan Chand bid adieu to this world on December 3, 1979.

How National Sports Day is celebrated

Various sporting events are organised across the country to commemorate National Sports Day. However, this year, the celebrations are expected to be low-key in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Apart from spreading awareness, on this day, outstanding sportspersons of the country are honoured with recognitions like Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Dronacharya Award. The President of India gives away these awards at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.