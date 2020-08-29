National Sports Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's Pay Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand

On August 29 every year, National Sports Day is celebrated to honour the hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. So, to commemorate the hockey legend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to social media to pay their tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his 115th birth anniversary.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi, apart from paying tribute to the hockey wizard, also highlighted the efforts the government is taking to popularise sports in the country and give opportunities to budding youngsters. "Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes," PM Modi tweeted.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid his tribute to the legendary hockey player on his birth anniversary at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

"On #NationalSportsDay paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary today, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. #MajorDhyanChand #NationalSportsDay2020," Rijiju tweeted.

Kiren Rijiju also shared a video on Major Dhyan Chand.

Every other year, the awardees made the customary walk on the red carpet inside Rashtrapati Bhawan's Durbar Hall, where the President gives away the national sports awards. However, this year's award ceremony will not take place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead athletes will receive their honours in a virtual award ceremony.

This year an unprecedented five sportspersons have been selected for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award -- the highest sporting honour in the country.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, hockey player Rani Rampal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat are among five athletes who have been selected for the highest sporting honour.

Various politicians also paid tribute to the legend who led India to three Olympic medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936 and scored more than 400 goals in a career spanning over 22 years.

During the 1936 Berlin Olympic final, Dhyan Chand top-scored with three goals and the Indians won easily, defeating Germany 8-1. That match represented the pinnacle of India's hockey success; guided and inspired by Dhyan Chand, they made for a virtually invincible team.

Dhyan Chand contributed to the game even after his retirement. He was the chief coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala for a while and he also taught at many coaching camps in Rajasthan.